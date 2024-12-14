Change in pattern of express trains from and to Tambaram announced, check details

CHENNAI: Eastern Railway has notified a change in composition of a pair of express trains operated to and from Tambaram on temporary basis.

In Train Nos. 12376/12375 Jasidih - Tambaram – Jasidih Express One Sleeper class coach will be added, duly replacing One General Second Class Coach Ex. Jasidih with effect from December 18 to January 15 and Ex. Tambaram with effect from December 21 to January 18, a railway release said.

The coach composition after the revision will be 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 6- AC Three Tier Coaches, 8- Sleeper Class Coaches, 3- General Second Class Coaches, 1– Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) 1- Pantry Car & 1- Luggage cum Brake Van.