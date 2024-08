Southern Railway announces changes in several express train services; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has notified cancellation, partial cancellation, and short termination of several express trains owing to modification works at Angamaly Yard.

Train No. 06797 Palakkad – Ernakulam Jn MEMU leaving Palakkad at 7.20 am on September 1 and Train No. 06798 Ernakulam Jn – Palakkad MEMU leaving Ernakulam Jn at 2.45 pm on September 1 will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 16791 Tuticorin – Palakkad Palaruvi Express leaving Tirunelveli at 10.00 pm on August 31 will be short terminated at Aluva. The train will be partially cancelled between Aluva and Palakkad.

Train No. 12076 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kozhikode Janshatabdi Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.55 am on September 1 will be short terminated at Ernakulam Jn. The train will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Jn and Kozhikode.

Train No. 16302 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Shoranur Venad Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.25 am on September 1 will be short terminated at Ernakulam Town. The train will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Town and Shoranur.

Train No. 16308 Kannur – Alappuzha Express leaving Kannur at 5.10 am on September 1 will be short terminated at Shoranur. The train will be partially cancelled between Shoranur and Alappuzha.

Train No. 16792 Palakkad – Tuticorin Palaruvi Express leaving Palakkad at 4.05 pm on September 1 will originate from Aluva at 6.05 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Palakkad and Aluva.

Train No. 12075 Kozhikode – Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express leaving Kozhikode at 1.45 pm on September 1 will originate from Ernakulam Jn at 5.25 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Kozhikode and Ernakulam Jn.

Train No. 16301 Shoranur – Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express leaving Shoranur at 3.50 pm on September 1 will originate from Ernakulam Town at 5.20 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Shoranur and Ernakulam Town.

Train No. 16307 Alappuzha – Kannur Express leaving Alappuzha at 3.50 pm on September 1 will originate from Shoranur at 7.50 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Alappuzha and Shoranur, a release issued by SR said.