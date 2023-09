Change in pattern of EMU train services due to engg works in Chennai Central-Arakkonam section

CHENNAI: Due to essential engineering works in the Chennai Central-Arakkonam section between Tiruvallur and Tiruninravur stations on September 17, there will be a few changes in the pattern of EMU train services.

Here is a list of EMU train services for which patterns are to be changed:

1. Train No.43224, Tiruvallur-Moore Market Complex EMU Local leaving Tiruvallur at 10.05 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Tiruninravur skipping stoppage at Putlur.

2. Train No.66008, Arakkonam-Moore Market Complex Passengers leaving Arakkonam at 10.00 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Tiruninravur skipping stoppage at Putlur.

3. Train No.43702, Tiruvallur-Chennai Beach EMU Local leaving Tiruvallur at 11:00 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Tiruninravur skipping stoppage at Putlur.

4. Train No.43510, Tiruttani-Moore Market Complex EMU Local leaving Tiruttani at 10.15hrs, will be dealt in tast line between Tiruvallur and Tiruninravur skipping stoppage at Putlur.

5. Train No.43228, Tiruvallur-Moore Market Complex EMU Local leaving Tiruvallur at 11:25 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Tiruninravur skipping stoppage at Putlur.

6. Train No.43418, Arakkonam-Moore Market Complex EMU Local leaving Arakkonam at 11.15 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Tiruninravur skipping stoppage at Putlur.

7. Train No.43832, Tiruvallur-Avadi EMU Local leaving Tiruvallur at 12:00 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Tiraninravur skipping stoppage at Putlur.

8. Train No.43912, Kadambattur-Chennai Beach Local leaving Kadambattur at 12:05 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Tiruninravur skipping stoppage at Putlur.

9. Train No.43420. Arakkonam-Moore Market Complex EMU Local leang Arakkonam at 12.00 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Tiruninravur skipping stoppage at Putlur.

10. Train No.43230, Tiruvallur-Moore Market Complex EMU Local leaving Tiruvallur at 13.05 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Tiruninravur skipping stoppage at Putlur.

11. Train No.43704, Tiruvallur-Chennai Beach EMU Local leaving Tiruvallur at 13.:30 hrs. will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Tiruninravur skipping stoppage at Puttur.

12. Train No.43512. Tiruttani-Moore Market Complex EMU Local leaving Tiruttani at 12:35 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Tiruninravur skipping stoppage at Puttur.