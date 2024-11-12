Change in composition of Kanpur-Madurai-Kanpur special train; check dates here

CHENNAI: North Central Railway has notified revision in the composition of Train No 01927/01928 Kanpur Central - Madurai - Kanpur special.

The train leaving Kanpur Central would run with a revised composition of an AC first class-cum-AC two-tier coach, two AC two-tier coaches, four AC three-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, five general second class coaches, and two second class coaches from November 13, 2024 to January 1, 2025.

In the return direction, the train leaving Madurai would run with the revised coach composition from November 15, 2024 to January 3, 2025, a release issued by Southern Railway said.