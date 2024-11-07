Change in composition of Charminar Express between Hyderabad and Tambaram, check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced a temporary revision in the composition of the Hyderabad-Tambaram-Hyderabad Charminar Express from November 11 to December 1.

Train No 12760 Hyderabad-Tambaram Charminar Express will have two sleeper class coaches added in place of two general second class coaches, from November 11 to November 30.

In the return direction, train no 12759 Tambaram-Hyderabad Charminar Express will also have two sleeper class coaches added in place of two general second class coaches, from November 12 to December 1.

The revised coach composition will be 1 AC first class cum AC two-tier coach, 3 AC two-tier coaches, 6 AC three-tier coaches, 8 sleeper class coaches, 2 general second class coaches, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly), and 1 luggage-cum-brake van, the statement added.