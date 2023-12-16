Chances of rain in 17 TN districts for next three hours

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has announced that 17 districts in Tamil Nadu would receive thunderstorm to moderate rainfall in the next three hours.

Owing to the lower atmospheric circulation in the southwest Bay of Bengal several districts in Tamil Nadu have been receiving showers for the past few days.

According to RMC's notification, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Tiruvallur and Sivagangai would receive showers for the next three hours.