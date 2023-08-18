Chance of moderate rain in 14 TN districts in next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: There is a possibility of moderate rain in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai said on Friday.

Accordingly, the 14 districts of Tamil Nadu -- Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagai and Pudukottai are likely to receive rain.

Earlier on August 17, the RMC released a statement, "Due to variation in speed of the westerly wind, from August 18 till August 23, there may be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places in Tamil Nadu and light/moderate rain may occur in a few places in Chennai."

Accordingly, Chennai and its suburbs received heavy rain yesterday. Nungambakkam, Valluvar Kottam, Kodambakkam, T Nagar, North Osman Road, Tambaram, Perungalathur, Vandalur, and other areas received heavy rain.

