Chance of light to moderate rain in TN for next 5 days: RMC

"Chennai and its suburbs will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours," the release added.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 July 2023 9:46 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-17 09:51:04.0  )
Visual from Chennai (Hemanathan M)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday stated there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu for the next 5 days due to variations in westerly wind speed.

According to the RMC release, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today (17.07.2023) and tomorrow (18.07.2023).

"Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions may receive light to moderate rain at a couple of places from July 19 till 23. Chennai and its suburbs will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours.A few parts of Chennai may experience light rain with thunder and lightning. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36-37°C and the minimum temperature around 28-29°C," the release added.

Online Desk

