Begin typing your search...

Chance of light to moderate rain in next 3 hrs in 6 TN districts including Chennai: RMC

Accordingly, rainfall is set to prevail in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Vellore, and Ranipet till 10 am.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Sep 2023 3:44 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-21 03:47:05.0  )
Chance of light to moderate rain in next 3 hrs in 6 TN districts including Chennai: RMC
X

Visual from Chennai. (Hemanathan M)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in six districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai in the next 3 hours due to a change in the speed of westerly wind, according to the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) on Thursday.

Accordingly, rainfall is set to prevail in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Vellore, and Ranipet till 10 a.m.

Earlier, the RMC in its release, stated that light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Puducherry and Karaikal and heavy rain is likely in nine districts of Tamil Nadu today.

Accordingly, rainfall is prevailing at various places in Chennai since early morning. Guindy, Vadapalani, Koyambedu, Anna Nagar, Velachery, Vepperi, Tambaram, Porur, Adyar, Thoraipakkam, and Egmore are receiving heavy rain.

moderate rainmoderate rainsmoderate rains in TNTNrainsChennaichennai rainschennai rains newsChennai rains 2023
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X