Begin typing your search...

Chance of light to moderate rain in 3 dists of TN in next 3 hours

Accordingly, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 July 2023 4:15 AM GMT
Chance of light to moderate rain in 3 dists of TN in next 3 hours
X
Visual from Chennai (Hemanathan M)
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in 3 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours due to cyclonic circulation prevailing over the Bay of Bengal.

Accordingly, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, Chennaiites woke up to overcast skies, and several parts of the city experienced moderate rainfall in the wee hours. Areas including Tondiarpet, Thiruvottriyur, Royapettah, Mylapore, Triplicane, Anna Salai, Guindy, and Teynampet experienced light to moderate rain along with strong winds.

Regional Meteorological CentreRMCmoderate rainRainTN rainTN rainsTN Rains 2023rain newsTamil Nadu rains
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X