Chance of light to moderate rain in 3 dists of TN in next 3 hours

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in 3 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours due to cyclonic circulation prevailing over the Bay of Bengal.

Accordingly, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, Chennaiites woke up to overcast skies, and several parts of the city experienced moderate rainfall in the wee hours. Areas including Tondiarpet, Thiruvottriyur, Royapettah, Mylapore, Triplicane, Anna Salai, Guindy, and Teynampet experienced light to moderate rain along with strong winds.

