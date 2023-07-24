Chance of light to moderate rain in 28 dists of TN in next 3 hrs

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday stated that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in 28 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours due to variations in westerly winds.

Accordingly, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Kanyakumari, Nellai, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Nagai, Tiruvarur, Tanjore, Pudukottai, Chennai, Kanchi, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu.