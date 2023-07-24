Begin typing your search...

Chance of light to moderate rain in 28 dists of TN in next 3 hrs

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in 28 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours, RMC says.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 July 2023 12:40 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-24 12:46:11.0  )
Visuals from Chennai (Hemanathan M).

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday stated that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in 28 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours due to variations in westerly winds.

Accordingly, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Kanyakumari, Nellai, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Nagai, Tiruvarur, Tanjore, Pudukottai, Chennai, Kanchi, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu.

Online Desk

