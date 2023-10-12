Chance of heavy rain in 9 dists of TN today

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday stated that there is a possibility of heavy rain in 9 districts of Tamil Nadu today.

In a statement issued by RMC, it stated that due to the low atmospheric circulation over Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Also, the hilly areas of Coimbatore and Nellai, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, and Virudhunagar districts are likely to receive heavy rain at one or two places today.

For Chennai, the sky will remain cloudy for the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning may occur at a few parts of the city," it said.

13-10-2023: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Hilly areas of Nellai district, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari districts are likely to receive heavy rain at few places.

14-10-2023 and 15-10-2023 : Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions may experience light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places.

16-10-2023: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places in Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The hilly areas of Nellai district, Theni, Dindigul, Thenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai and Tuticorin districts are likely to receive heavy rain at one or two places.