Challenges await Chief Minister Vijay

Political observers say that while the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief may gradually learn the nuances of administration over time, he will immediately face major challenges, particularly the State’s financial situation and implementation of the extensive promises made in the party’s election manifesto.

During the election campaign, Vijay announced several large-scale welfare schemes, including the “Vetri Payanam Thittam,” which promises free bus travel for all women in government buses across Tamil Nadu.