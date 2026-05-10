Challenges await Chief Minister Vijay

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay has now become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, but despite having no prior experience in governance or legislative proceedings, and without serving even a single term as an MLA before this election.
Political observers say that while the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief may gradually learn the nuances of administration over time, he will immediately face major challenges, particularly the State’s financial situation and implementation of the extensive promises made in the party’s election manifesto.
During the election campaign, Vijay announced several large-scale welfare schemes, including the “Vetri Payanam Thittam,” which promises free bus travel for all women in government buses across Tamil Nadu.
The implementation of the TVK manifesto would cost the Tamil Nadu government close to Rs 1 lakh crore annually, estimate eonomists
The manifesto also promised a direct cash transfer of Rs 2,500 per month to 1.57 crore women beneficiaries. According to government sources, the scheme alone could cost the State exchequer around Rs 47,100 crore annually.
Among other major promises, TVK assured an annual income support of Rs 15,000 for nearly 79.4 lakh farmers, estimated to cost Rs 11,910 crore every year. The party also pledged six free LPG cylinders annually to 1.85 crore households, which may cost nearly Rs 9,990 crore.
In addition, the manifesto promised Rs 10,000 annual assistance to 96 lakh agricultural labourers, involving an estimated expenditure of Rs 9,600 crore.
Another proposal includes a school support grant of Rs 15,000 annually for mothers or guardians of students studying in government schools, covering around 56.25 lakh beneficiaries at a projected annual cost of Rs 8,438 crore.
Overall, economists estimate that the implementation of the TVK manifesto could cost the Tamil Nadu government close to Rs 1 lakh crore annually.
Apart from financial pressures, the incoming government is also expected to face challenges related to law and order, narcotics control and crimes against women and children.
Vijay has already announced that his government would introduce separate, stringent laws to tackle the drug menace and crimes involving women and children.