Challenge Supreme Court order on super-specialty seats, urges PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

In a statement, Anbumani said the reservation of super-speciality seats for government doctors was essential to ensure the availability of highly qualified specialists in government hospitals and safeguard advanced healthcare services for the public.

"The quota system is the only effective mechanism available to retain super-speciality doctors in government service," he said.

According to him, Tamil Nadu has 670 super-speciality postgraduate seats, including 415 in government medical colleges. Of these, 215 seats are reserved for doctors serving in government hospitals. Candidates admitted under this quota are required to execute a bond committing them to remain in government service until retirement.