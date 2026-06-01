Challenge Supreme Court order on super-specialty seats, urges PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday urged the State government to challenge the Supreme Court's directive to surrender 151 unfilled super-speciality medical seats reserved for government doctors to the All India Quota, saying the move would weaken the public healthcare system in Tamil Nadu.
In a statement, Anbumani said the reservation of super-speciality seats for government doctors was essential to ensure the availability of highly qualified specialists in government hospitals and safeguard advanced healthcare services for the public.
"The quota system is the only effective mechanism available to retain super-speciality doctors in government service," he said.
According to him, Tamil Nadu has 670 super-speciality postgraduate seats, including 415 in government medical colleges. Of these, 215 seats are reserved for doctors serving in government hospitals. Candidates admitted under this quota are required to execute a bond committing them to remain in government service until retirement.
Anbumani said the reservation policy was necessary because many doctors who complete super-speciality courses opt for private-sector employment, attracted by higher salaries and better career prospects.
He noted that counselling for the 215 reserved seats commenced in April. Of the 170 government doctors who qualified in the NEET super speciality examination, 100 were called for the first round of counselling. While 71 candidates were allotted seats, 68 accepted the allotments.
Before the second round of counselling for the remaining seats could be held, a petition was moved in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the vacant seats to the all India quota. The court subsequently directed that the remaining 151 seats be surrendered, he said.
Arguing that the seats need not be transferred, Anbumani pointed out that vacant super-speciality seats are routinely filled after the qualifying cut-off marks are lowered. He expressed confidence that the Centre would adopt the same approach this year.
"If the qualifying marks are reduced and counselling is conducted accordingly, all 151 seats can be filled by eligible government doctors," he said, urging the State government to take immediate legal steps to protect the quota and ensure the continued availability of specialist doctors in government hospitals.