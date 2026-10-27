Chairmanship only for TVK allies: PMK MLAs resign from committees

Assembly sources said PMK MLA and floor leader Sowmiya Anbumani resigned from the Public Undertakings Committee. Following her, the party's other MLA, A Ganeshkumar, also resigned from the Committee on Rules.

Ganeshkumar refused to comment on the issue and told DT Next that the two MLAs from the party were members of other committees.

Sources in the Assembly said the PMK had been eyeing the chairmanship of a key committee, but the TVK leadership had rejected the party's demand. The ruling party clarified to the PMK that the chairmanship posts would be allotted only to alliance partners.