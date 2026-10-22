CEO to hold Special Summary Revision talks with parties on Oct 23

The ECI has sent official communication to 12 recognised political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the State parties AIADMK, DMK, DMDK, Naam Tamilar Katchi, the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). The meeting will be held at the Secretariat's old conference hall.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu have criticised the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The SSR exercise is scheduled to begin in Tamil Nadu on November 12. During the month-long period, voters can apply to have their names included in the electoral rolls.