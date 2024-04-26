CEO Sahoo holds review meeting with DEOs, ROs over security arrangements in counting centres

CHENNAI: Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo on Friday held a videoconferencing meeting with district electoral officers (DEOs) and returning officers (ROs) regarding the security arrangements in the counting centers and training programme for the government employees, who would be counting votes.

The CEO along with Additional CEO Shankarlal Kumawat and Joint CEO H S Srikanth reviewed the arrangements in 39 counting centers and the

installation of CCTVs as part of the surveillance mechanism in each counting center.

Sahoo directed the DEOs and ROs to arrange training programmes for the counting officers and strictly comply with the standard operating procedure of the Election Commission in each and every step in the counting centre.

The counting for the 39 constituencies in the state, which went on to polling in the first phase of the general election on April 19, would be held on June 4.

Sahoo also reviewed the deployment of static surveillance teams (SSTs) and flying squads in districts sharing borders with neighbouring states where the pollings would be held in different phases.

While the 20 constituencies in Kerala going for voting in the second phase on April 26, election would be held in more than two phases in other southern states sharing borders with TN.