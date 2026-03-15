Centre's ''wrong decisions'' caused severe LPG shortage: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday flayed the ruling BJP government at the Centre saying that due to its "wrong decisions", there has been a severe LPG shortage across the country.
Due to no vision or no precautionary measures, the BJP government has brought trouble to the general public, Stalin alleged over the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.
"The Union BJP government which has earned the name Failure Model even in foreign policy has caused a severe cylinder shortage due to its wrong decisions," he wrote in a social media post.
Due to no vision or no precautionary measures, the BJP government has brought trouble to the general public, Stalin alleged over the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.
"The Union BJP government which has earned the name Failure Model even in foreign policy has caused a severe cylinder shortage due to its wrong decisions," he wrote in a social media post.
The DMK-led SPA on Sunday staged statewide protests, criticising the Centre over the shortage of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across the country.
SPA constituents include Congress, Left parties and the VCK.
Supply constraints of LPG cylinders emerged following the West Asia conflict which intensified from February 28.