Centre's Scholarship Scheme: Over 1,700 applications pending in TN colleges

CHENNAI: Due to lack of awareness of national scholarships, more than 1,700 students’ applications were still pending in various engineering and polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu for the year 2024-2025.

The scholarships include Pragati, Saksham and Swanath, which provide Rs 50,000/year each for the students of various categories.

The All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) implemented Pragati scholarship for girls who apply for degree and diploma courses. Saksham provides financial support to disabled students who pursue undergraduate degrees. Swanath’s annual aid was given to eligible diploma and degree students, who were orphans.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that 1,766 applications were pending at the institution-level this year. “For Pragati, 1,099 applications, and for Swanath, there are 544 applications pending,” he added. “Similarly, 12 applications of students pursuing degree courses, and 28 representations of diploma students are pending in the Saksham scheme. Under Swanath, 61 applications from degree students are pending and 22 diploma students yet to enrol in the scheme.”

Quoting an internal communication, the official pointed out the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) had instructed all the principals of the government, government-aided, self-financing engineering and polytechnic college to verify the applications. “They do not have to wait until November 30 (last date) to file the application, so that they can avoid connectivity and server issues,” he stated.

The official also said the management and institutions were told that no further extensions will be provided to file the applications. “The colleges should also ensure that in future, all scholarship applications are uploaded on time, so that the deserving students would benefit from the schemes,” he said.