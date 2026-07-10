Centre's move to amend SC/ST Act sparks dilution fears: VCK general secretary

In a social media post, Ravikumar said an order issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment showed that a task force constituted on December 23, 2025, to recommend amendments to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) rules had its tenure extended by four months until July 22, 2026.

Questioning the purpose of the panel, he asked what amendments it was expected to recommend and who its members were, alleging that these details had been kept under wraps. He said even lawyers handling SC/ST cases in the Supreme Court were unaware of the task force.