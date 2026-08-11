Centre's Mines Bill bid to grab states’ revenue: TNCC president Manickam Tagore

In a statement, the party said Clause 4 of the Bill, which proposes to introduce Section 9D, would restrict state governments from imposing taxes, cess or levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands and seek to nullify court orders on the issue.

He also alleged that Clause 5, relating to Section 13, would empower the Union government to prescribe conditions governing the states' power to levy taxes on minerals.

Manickam Tagore said the proposed amendments sought to undermine the Supreme Court's recent verdict by a nine-judge Constitution Bench, which, by an 8:1 majority, held that states have the power to levy taxes on mineral rights.