Centre's coconut promotion to help over 28% farmers in TN, says Chouhan

Chouhan said he would interact with coconut farmers from different districts of Tamil Nadu to discuss the scheme and gather their inputs before its rollout.

"About 28 per cent of coconut farmers in Tamil Nadu stand to benefit from this programme. We will hold detailed consultations with farmers on the scheme's features and its swift implementation," the minister said.

The meeting was held at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras campus, where farmers from several coconut-growing districts of the State participated.