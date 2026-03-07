Centre's coconut promotion to help over 28% farmers in TN, says Chouhan

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that nearly 28 per cent of coconut farmers in Tamil Nadu are expected to benefit from the Coconut Promotion Scheme announced in the Union Budget, and asserted that the Centre is keen on expediting its implementation in consultation with growers.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Chouhan said the initiative, announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the latest Union Budget, is aimed at boosting coconut production and enhancing farm productivity in the State.
"The central government has introduced a new coconut promotion scheme in the Budget to increase production and improve productivity. Farmers engaged in coconut cultivation in Tamil Nadu will benefit significantly from this initiative," he said.
Chouhan said he would interact with coconut farmers from different districts of Tamil Nadu to discuss the scheme and gather their inputs before its rollout.
"About 28 per cent of coconut farmers in Tamil Nadu stand to benefit from this programme. We will hold detailed consultations with farmers on the scheme's features and its swift implementation," the minister said.
The meeting was held at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras campus, where farmers from several coconut-growing districts of the State participated.