Centre's bias fuelling Tamil Nadu-Karnataka tensions: GK Vasan

TIRUCHY: Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president GK Vasan on Wednesday condemned Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary's reported remarks supporting the proposed Mekedatu dam project and demanded that he withdraw the statement, alleging it reflected a biased stance against Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Vasan said the statement, made by the minister in the Rajya Sabha, had shocked farmers in Tamil Nadu. He claimed that the State government, political parties and the public were united in opposing Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu project.
"It is inappropriate for a Union minister to take a biased stance and attempt to create tension between two states," he said.
Pointing out that the Supreme Court, the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee had upheld Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water and directed Karnataka to release its due share, Vasan said the minister's remarks ran contrary to the recommendations of the water management authorities.
Appealing to the Union government and the authorities to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights, Vasan urged them not to take any decision on the Mekedatu dam project that would affect the State's interests.
On the political front, Vasan said the TMC was strengthening its organisational base in preparation for the local body elections. Reiterating the party's recent break with the BJP-led NDA, he asserted that the TMC would not enter into an alliance with the NDA.