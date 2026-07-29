Centre's bias fuelling Tamil Nadu-Karnataka tensions: GK Vasan

Pointing out that the Supreme Court, the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee had upheld Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water and directed Karnataka to release its due share, Vasan said the minister's remarks ran contrary to the recommendations of the water management authorities.

Appealing to the Union government and the authorities to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights, Vasan urged them not to take any decision on the Mekedatu dam project that would affect the State's interests.

On the political front, Vasan said the TMC was strengthening its organisational base in preparation for the local body elections. Reiterating the party's recent break with the BJP-led NDA, he asserted that the TMC would not enter into an alliance with the NDA.