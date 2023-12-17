‘Centre's appreciation to TN govt is a slap for opposition’

CHENNAI: Lauding the Dravidian Model government, the DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that the Central Team's appreciation to the Dravidian Model government is a slap on the faces of those intending to politicise the rescue and relief works carried out by the state government.

"An official team deputed by the Union government to assess damage due to flood and rains appreciated the Dravidian Model government for tackling Cyclone Michaung and the preparatory storm water drainage (SWD) works, mitigation, rescue and relief works without any political rancour. Such appreciation is not only a certificate of our dedication, honest work but also a slap on the faces of those intending to politicise our initiatives, " Stalin said in a letter to partymen by referring to the extensive work done by the state government during and post Cyclone Michaung.

Our (DMK) party workers and functionaries too involved themselves in the government's rescue and relief efforts and I personally monitored the relief work, he noted.

Taking a dig at the previous AIADMK government, Stalin said, "In 2015, artificial flood was created by releasing excessive water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir and as a result, vehicles could not even enter Chennai. Later, in 2017, they (EPS-led cabinet) came to know the details of Tuticorin firing by watching on TV. Although the opposition parties are inclined to criticise and blame, they do not come forward to wipe away the woes of the people."

However, the Dravidian Model government's machinery immediately restored normalcy from the impact of the Cyclone Michaung and relief and rescue efforts were carried out quickly, Stalin noted.

Further, Stalin said the Dravidian Model regime's schemes are being emulated by other states and they pay attention to the government's work, showing the way for the entire country.

Meanwhile, the DMK president informed that the party's State Youth Wing Conference would be held on December 24 in Salem.