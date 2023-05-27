Centre to form 10K FPOs to improve farmers status: Guv

COIMBATORE: Governor RN Ravi on Friday said 10,000 farmer producers’ organisations (FPOs) will be formed by the Union government to improve the socio-economic status of farmers in the nation.

Addressing an interactive meeting on ‘Empowering the FPO’s towards excellence as part of International Millets Conference at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) in Coimbatore, Ravi said the FPO’s is the only platform to execute market led agricultural approach for doubling farmers income.

“It will also provide a joint action plan, bargaining power, collective marketing and leadership. Marketing and availability of quality inputs are important issues faced by farmers and members of FPO’s,” the Governor said.

Highlighting the importance of self-reliant movement and inclusive economic growth for prosperity of the people, the governor said the agricultural economy of the country and farmer’s income should be increased by following the Prime Minister’s 7 point strategies and agriculture 4.0.

During the interactive meeting, 10 FPOs from different parts of Tamil Nadu have signed MoU’s with TNAU, which will provide technical guidance and capacity building programmes. Claiming that a large population in India is diabetic due to excessive production and consumption of rice, Ravi said for a sustainable and healthy future, the millet is the way forward.

“The country which was leading in agriculture production was ruined by Britishers. From producing seven metric tonnes per hectare, in the early 19th century, the optimum paddy production has dropped to six metric tonnes now even in the Delta belt, the rice bowl of India. Even for Japan with advanced agriculture practices, achieving seven tonnes per hectare is an ambitious target,” he said, while adding that because of efforts by scientists and farmers, India not only became food sufficient, but also food surplus.