Centre targets $100 bn textile exports by 2030, says Union Minister Textiles Giriraj Singh

Addressing the media in Tirupur after interacting with representatives of the knitwear industry, Singh said Tamil Nadu had been assigned an export target of US$ 21 billion, of which Tiruppur alone is expected to contribute US$ 11.5 billion.

"India's economic growth, rapid infrastructure development and the signing of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) have created unprecedented opportunities for the textile industry. These agreements will significantly enhance the global competitiveness of Indian textile products," he said.