Centre targets $100 bn textile exports by 2030, says Union Minister Textiles Giriraj Singh

COIMBATORE: Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh on Sunday (June 28) said the Centre has set an ambitious target of increasing India's textile exports from the current US$ 38 billion to US$ 100 billion by 2030, with Tamil Nadu expected to play a pivotal role in achieving the goal.
Addressing the media in Tirupur after interacting with representatives of the knitwear industry, Singh said Tamil Nadu had been assigned an export target of US$ 21 billion, of which Tiruppur alone is expected to contribute US$ 11.5 billion.
"India's economic growth, rapid infrastructure development and the signing of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) have created unprecedented opportunities for the textile industry. These agreements will significantly enhance the global competitiveness of Indian textile products," he said.
The minister said work on the PM MITRA Mega Textile Park at Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu was progressing and announced that the Centre would soon roll out a new scheme to modernise textile machinery and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies.
He said the government's focus was to position India as a global leader in the production of next-generation textiles, particularly those based on recycled and natural fibres, while fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs in the sector.
"The textile industries in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra stand to benefit substantially from India's Free Trade Agreements. These states will witness significant growth as India's textile exports reach new heights," Singh said.
Responding to demands raised by industry representatives, the minister assured that the Centre would extend support for the establishment of hostels for women workers, the creation of new industrial clusters and wider adoption of modern manufacturing technologies in Tirupur.
Calling for a strategic shift in production, Singh said Tirupur's globally competitive knitwear industry should gradually transition from being predominantly cotton-based to greater use of blended fabrics and man-made fibres (MMF) to align with changing global demand. "The industry must embrace sustainable manufacturing practices and environmentally friendly technologies to remain competitive in international markets," he added.