Centre, State response on disability details in '27 Census sought

MADURAI: The Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench has directed the Centre and Tamil Nadu government to file their responses to a public interest litigation alleging that details of persons with disabilities have not been included in the 2027 Census and seeking directions to collect such information.
The petition was filed by Sundaravimal Nathan of Swami Malai in Thanjavur district.
He sought inclusion of questions on the number of persons with disabilities in a family, disability identity cards, availability of assistive devices and the need for personal assistance.