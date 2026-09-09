Tamil Nadu

Centre, State response on disability details in '27 Census sought

The petition was filed by Sundaravimal Nathan of Swami Malai in Thanjavur district.
Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court
Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court(Illustration: Jancy Rani)
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MADURAI: The Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench has directed the Centre and Tamil Nadu government to file their responses to a public interest litigation alleging that details of persons with disabilities have not been included in the 2027 Census and seeking directions to collect such information.

The petition was filed by Sundaravimal Nathan of Swami Malai in Thanjavur district.

He sought inclusion of questions on the number of persons with disabilities in a family, disability identity cards, availability of assistive devices and the need for personal assistance.

Madras High Court
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu government
Census
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