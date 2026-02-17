Centre, State panel's interim report: Federal balance, nixing Guvs' role key pointers

The government stated that the objective of the report is not to weaken the Union, but to recalibrate federal balance — enabling the Union to focus on national responsibilities while restoring appropriate autonomy to the States for effective governance. The State expressed hope that the report would stimulate informed dialogue and contribute to a more balanced and cooperative federal order.

The report, submitted in both English and Tamil, comprises ten chapters covering decentralisation and State autonomy, constitutional amendments, territorial integrity of States, language, the role of the Governor, delimitation, elections, education, health and the Goods and Services Tax.