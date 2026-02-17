Centre, State panel's interim report: Federal balance, nixing Guvs' role key pointers
CHENNAI: The High-Level Committee on Union–State Relations on Monday submitted an interim report of its findings to Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai.
The government stated that the objective of the report is not to weaken the Union, but to recalibrate federal balance — enabling the Union to focus on national responsibilities while restoring appropriate autonomy to the States for effective governance. The State expressed hope that the report would stimulate informed dialogue and contribute to a more balanced and cooperative federal order.
The report, submitted in both English and Tamil, comprises ten chapters covering decentralisation and State autonomy, constitutional amendments, territorial integrity of States, language, the role of the Governor, delimitation, elections, education, health and the Goods and Services Tax.
The report examines contemporary federal challenges and proposes actionable recommendations to restore federal balance and strengthen cooperative federalism within the constitutional framework. Two additional parts, each containing ten chapters, are under preparation.
After it is tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the Tamil version will be uploaded on the State government's official website. Individuals and institutions may reproduce or distribute the Tamil text from the official PDF without alteration, provided due acknowledgement is given.
Efforts are also underway to translate the interim report into major Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi and Assamese, to facilitate wider national engagement.
The Committee was constituted by the Tamil Nadu government on April 15, 2025. It is chaired by Justice Kurian Joseph, a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India. The members include former IAS K Ashok Vardhan Shetty, Dr M Naganathan, former Vice-Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Planning Commission.