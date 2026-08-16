Centre should implement women's reservation in existing Lok Sabha seats: DMK leader Elangovan

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "cheating" people on the issue of women's reservation, as "the women's reservation bill was introduced by a Congress-led government in the past and it was the BJP that opposed the Bill at that time".

Speaking to PTI Videos, Elangovan also slammed the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu for its performance in its first 100 days.

He criticised the Centre's rationale of linking the 33 per cent quota to an increase in parliamentary seats. "They should implement women's reservation in the existing seats," Elangovan said, calling the delay to increase seat numbers an "insult to women".