Chengalpattu-Melmaruvathur 3rd, 4th railway lines inches forward as Centre sanctions Final Location Survey

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted in a reply at the Rajya Sabha that a survey has been approved for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report. The proposal is on the busy Chennai-Villupuram corridor, which handles suburban, passenger and freight traffic.

The Ministry said the project is at a preliminary stage and will require further approvals, including appraisal by NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Finance, before it can be taken up for execution. No timeline has been fixed as of now. The update comes alongside the Tambaram-Chengalpattu fourth line project, which has already been sanctioned and is under execution.