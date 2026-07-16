Centre reviews strategic defence facilities nearing completion in TN

Rear Admiral V Ganapathy, NM, Additional Director General of Quality Assurance (Warship Projects) and Chairman of the Project Monitoring Committee (PMC) for DTIS, along with Commander Rajesh Kumar Sahukari, Commander (QA) -DTIS, on Thursday reviewed the implementation of all four Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) with officials of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), which is executing the projects.

The review focused on construction progress, commissioning timelines and the roadmap for operationalising the facilities being established with support from the Ministry of Defence under the Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.