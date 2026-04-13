Centre releases letter, FM Nirmala rebuts Stalin as row over paddy incentives intensifies

Responding, Nirmala Sitharaman said the communication was a constructive suggestion aimed at strengthening long-term food security. “Building food security requires constructive, continuous engagement with all stakeholders,” she said, accusing Stalin of creating false narratives and attempting to draw a wedge between the Centre and states.

She emphasised that reliance on imports for essential commodities like edible oils and pulses exposed India to global shocks. “Expanding domestic production of pulses and oilseeds is not only an economic necessity but also a strategic need,” she said, adding that farmers could benefit from better price realisation in deficit crops.

Stating that most states had responded positively in the spirit of cooperative federalism, Nirmala Sitharaman said the communication was an invitation to share responsibility rather than a directive. She also took a swipe at Stalin for challenging the Centre to release the letter, saying it had now been made public.