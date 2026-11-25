CHENNAI: Union Textiles minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday called for a coordinated push to strengthen Tamil Nadu's textile industry, expand exports and improve weavers' earnings, while reviewing the progress of the PM MITRA Park in Virudhunagar and exploring avenues for diversifying traditional silk products.
At the review meeting here, attended by senior Central and State government officials and industry representatives, Singh assessed key initiatives relating to the handloom, sericulture and textile sectors, with a focus on infrastructure development, product diversification and improving the livelihoods of weavers.
The discussions centred on the progress of the PM MITRA Park in Virudhunagar, diversification of silk products in Kancheepuram, enhancement of weavers' income and revenue, promotion of new-age fibres and the scope for replicating the successful Kancheepuram cluster model in other textile sectors.
The minister emphasised the need for a focused and coordinated approach to promote textile exports and strengthen India's competitiveness in international markets.
He also stressed the importance of providing better opportunities, improved facilities and institutional support to weavers, artisans and other stakeholders across Tamil Nadu.