At the review meeting here, attended by senior Central and State government officials and industry representatives, Singh assessed key initiatives relating to the handloom, sericulture and textile sectors, with a focus on infrastructure development, product diversification and improving the livelihoods of weavers.

The discussions centred on the progress of the PM MITRA Park in Virudhunagar, diversification of silk products in Kancheepuram, enhancement of weavers' income and revenue, promotion of new-age fibres and the scope for replicating the successful Kancheepuram cluster model in other textile sectors.