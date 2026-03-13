Centre protecting corrupt BSNL official, Modi's tall talk hollow: TNCC chief

Selvaperunthagai further alleged that although the complaint was filed four years ago, the FIR was registered only on January 9, 2026. He said all relevant evidence had been submitted to the CBI, which, in turn, shared the material with BSNL for verification. Senior officials in the organisation reportedly examined the documents and confirmed their authenticity to the investigating agency.

Despite these developments, the TNCC president claimed that Rajendran has not been arrested so far and is allegedly being allowed to receive a promotion before his retirement scheduled in April 2026.

He urged the Modi government to take immediate action against the BSNL official.