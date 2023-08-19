Centre planning to build medical colleges in every district: VK Singh

VELLORE: The union government is planning to open a medical college in every district to make sure that more students have a chance at medical education, union minister of state for civil aviation and highways VK Singh said on Friday.

Delivering an address at the 38th convocation of VIT university, he said such colleges would be attached to district HQ hospital to equip students to face challenges. Referring to India's 6.5 per cent growth rate, he said this was seen in the way 162 countries from across the world had invested in 62 sectors in India making the nation a favoured destination across the globe.

Presiding chancellor G Viswanathan called on the union government to increase funding for higher education from 3% to 6% of the GDP as only then would the demand be met. Though 20 lakh wrote NEET, there were only 1 lakh medical seats in 700 medical colleges. A total of 8619 were awarded degrees in the presence of vice presidents GV Selvam, Sankar Viswanthan, VC Rambabu Kodali and WIPRO global head Sanjay Jain.