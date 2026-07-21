Centre notifies 3 key rail lines in TN as Special Railway Projects

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Railways has notified three major railway infrastructure projects involving Tamil Nadu as Special Railway Projects (SRPs). The projects include the 77 km Arakkonam-Renigunta third and fourth line, 90 km Gummidipundi-Gudur third and fourth line, and the 147 km Hosur-Omalur doubling project.
The notifications declare the projects as national infrastructure for a public purpose, enabling land acquisition for their implementation.
The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Arakkonam-Renigunta third and fourth line has been completed and submitted to the Railway Board for approval. The project proposes extending the additional railway lines beyond the existing four line Chennai-Arakkonam section.
Similarly, the Gummidipundi-Gudur project is proposed as an extension of the third and fourth line works already sanctioned between Athipattu and Gummidipundi. While the Chennai-Athipattu section already has four railway lines, work on the Athipattu-Gummidipundi stretch is expected to commence shortly. Extending the additional lines up to Gudur is expected to enhance freight capacity and improve traffic movement.