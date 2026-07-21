Tamil Nadu

Centre notifies 3 key rail lines in TN as Special Railway Projects

The notifications declare the projects as national infrastructure for a public purpose, enabling land acquisition for their implementation.
Representative image for train
Representative image for train
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Railways has notified three major railway infrastructure projects involving Tamil Nadu as Special Railway Projects (SRPs). The projects include the 77 km Arakkonam-Renigunta third and fourth line, 90 km Gummidipundi-Gudur third and fourth line, and the 147 km Hosur-Omalur doubling project.

The notifications declare the projects as national infrastructure for a public purpose, enabling land acquisition for their implementation.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Arakkonam-Renigunta third and fourth line has been completed and submitted to the Railway Board for approval. The project proposes extending the additional railway lines beyond the existing four line Chennai-Arakkonam section.

Similarly, the Gummidipundi-Gudur project is proposed as an extension of the third and fourth line works already sanctioned between Athipattu and Gummidipundi. While the Chennai-Athipattu section already has four railway lines, work on the Athipattu-Gummidipundi stretch is expected to commence shortly. Extending the additional lines up to Gudur is expected to enhance freight capacity and improve traffic movement.

Tamil Nadu
Detailed Project Report
railway projects in Tamil Nad
Special Railway Projects
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