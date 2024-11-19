'Centre must stop hurting sentiments of non-Hindi speakers': Selvaperunthagai on LIC portal turning 'all-Hindi'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai slammed the BJP-led Union government for Hindi appearing as the 'default language' on the website of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India earlier today.

Taking to social media platform X, he said the Union government should stop its policy of "saffronisation of logos on official websites and the Hindiisation of government websites."

The MLA urged the Centre to "abandon activities that hurt sentiments of non-Hindi speakers and their language rights."

Earlier today, the LIC's website homepage suddenly changed to Hindi, causing inconvenience and surprise among its users who raised concerns about language inclusivity and accessibility.

Many leaders from southern states including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin strongly condemned LIC and demanded immediate change of the language interface.

Following the heavy criticism, the insurance major issued an explanation on social media on Tuesday evening, saying that a technical glitch on their site had prevented users from accessing their webpages in dual languages. It then confirmed that users could now view the portal's info in both English and Hindi, like before.