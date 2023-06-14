Centre is using agencies: Vaiko condemns arrest of Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Condemning the arrest of State Minister V Senthilbalaji by Enforcement Directorate (ED), MDMK general secretary Vaiko has alleged that the BJP government is using central agencies to settle its score against opposition parties

In his statement, the senior leader and an ally of DMK, said that BJP government in the Centre is using agencies like ED, CBI and others to subdue opposition parties. "The BJP government is planned and trying to execute political games that it had played in West Bengal and New Delhi. Conducting raid inside state secretariat is a part of that and they are trying to taint the image of DMK government," he added.

He said, despite Senthilbalaji promised of cooperation in the investigation process, he has been arrested at midnight without following legal proceedings, which is condemnable.

"There is no place for highhandedness in democracy. The DMK government will defeat this," he expressed belief.