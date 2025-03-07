Centre is committed to Tamil heritage and promoting regional languages, says Amit Shah

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reiterated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's strong commitment to promoting regional languages, particularly Tamil.

Addressing the CISF personnel at the 56th Raising Day celebrations of the CISF held in RTC, Thakkolam, in Ranipet district, Amit Shah emphasised the importance of preserving the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu and underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to honour the state's linguistic and cultural legacy.

During his address, Shah remarked that Tamil Nadu's heritage significantly contributes to the broader Indian cultural fabric, noting that Tamil Nadu’s rich culture has greatly bolstered India's diverse heritage.

"The central government values and promotes every state's language," Shah stated, adding that "Prime Minister Modi has prioritised Tamil and its heritage, taking concrete steps to incorporate state languages into educational and professional spheres."

The Union Home Minister highlighted several initiatives introduced under PM Modi's leadership, including the inclusion of regional languages, such as Tamil, in critical examinations for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Shah explained that prior to Modi’s tenure, candidates could not take CAPF exams in their mother tongues, be it Tamil, Bengali, or Kannada.

“Now, under the guidance of PM Modi, candidates can write the CAPF exams and a few other exams in their regional languages, ensuring that no candidate is disadvantaged by language barriers,” he asserted.

Amit Shah also reiterated the ambitious goals set by PM Modi, including transforming India into the world’s third-largest economy by 2027 and establishing it as a fully developed nation by 2047.

He emphasised that the CISF’s pivotal role in safeguarding national interests directly contributes to the realisation of these grand objectives.

Amit Shah urges Stalin to introduce medicine and engineering courses in Tamil

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to introduce medicine and engineering courses in Tamil.

Shah emphasised that offering these programs in the Tamil language would greatly benefit local students and make higher education more accessible.

“I have been advocating for the introduction of medicine and engineering courses in Tamil for the past two years, but no action has been taken so far. I urge the Chief Minister to take the necessary steps at least now and initiate this important move,” Shah said.

He highlighted that similar initiatives have already been implemented nationwide, allowing students to pursue courses in fields like medicine and engineering in their native languages.

“This would help bridge educational gaps and ensure greater inclusivity for students across India,” Shah stressed.

The Home Minister also paid tribute to the CISF personnel, acknowledging their dedication and commitment to national security, and congratulated them for their unwavering service to the country.

Earlier in the event, Shah inspected a Guard of Honour during the CISF's Raising Day celebration and laid the foundation for several new initiatives aimed at strengthening the force.

Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai expressed his gratitude to Amit Shah for renaming the CISF Recruits Training Center in Thakkolam as the “Rajaditya Cholan Training Centre” in honour of the legendary Tamil king.

Annamalai elaborated on the historical significance of Rajaditya Cholan, who earned the epithet "Yanaimel Thunjiya Devar" (the king who died on the back of an elephant in battle) during a heroic defence of the northern frontier of the Chola Empire.

"Rajaditya Cholan exemplified unmatched courage and valour," said Annamalai, adding that the king's legacy continues to resonate within the rich tapestry of Tamil history.

He thanked both Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the immense contributions of Tamil kings, who played a crucial role in shaping the region’s culture and civilisation.