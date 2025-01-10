Centre intentionally delaying RoB works in Tiruchy: Mayor Mu Anbalagan

TIRUCHY: The Union government and the Southern Railways intentionally delayed the Rail over Bridge (RoB) in the Fort Railway Station Road, charged the Mayor Mu Anbalagan here on Thursday.

Tiruchy Mayor Anbalagan inspected the spot where the RoB has been scheduled to be constructed. Though the road was blocked for the construction work around seven months back, the works have not so far been commenced.

“It is due to the delay from the union government and the railways, the construction works have not started. Once they complete their portion of work, we will continue with our work on a fast track mode and complete the project on time. We have approached them and they have assured us to complete the work at the earliest,” the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, the mayor assured to complete the road works which are pending across the city within a couple of days.

“A certain portion of roads are under the state highways department and we have paid the contribution to the highways department and they would complete the remaining works soon”, he said.