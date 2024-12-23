Centre holding Tamil Nadu ransom over three-language policy, says minister Anbil Mahesh

CHENNAI: School Education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday accused the Union government of withholding funds for the State, forcing it to accept the three-language policy.

We had humbly approached the Centre to release the funds, but the BJP-led Union government is forcing us to accept the three-language formula, which is against the policy of the State, the minister said. "We have our own State's sentiments to take care of. It is high time to bring education to the State list," he added.

Underscoring the importance of bringing it away from the concurrent list, Anbil Mahesh said it would help the government look better into the needs of teachers and students if it is on the State list.

He added that when a ten-member TN Parliamentary delegation headed by M Kanimozhi met the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi, the latter said the funds would be released if the State accepted the three-language policy. Anbil Mahesh asserted that the State is firm in adopting only a two-language policy, endorsed by party founder CN Annadurai.

Despite the BJP-led Union government squeezing the State of funds, the DMK government successfully implemented 18 of the 20 projects announced, Anbil Mahesh said. Though the schemes have been implemented, the Centre is yet to share the Rs 2,151 crore meant for the education sector, he added. "This will severely affect the student community," he said.

He said that although the Centre has not sent the funds, the State government has allocated the funds to disburse the salary to about 32,000 teachers and non-teaching staff.

Earlier in the day, the minister met 42 students who will be on an education tour to Singapore from December 23 to 27. The minister also announced a series of celebrations to commemorate 30 years of the Tiruvalluvar statue installation in Kanniyakumari. The events have been organised by Anna Centenary Library from December 23 to 31.