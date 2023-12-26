Centre has "step motherly" treatment towards TN: EPS at GC meeting

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said the Centre has a "step motherly" treatment towards Tamil Nadu when it comes to releasing financial assistance in the aftermath of natural calamities.

"There is no history that the Centre gave the fund sought by the state government following natural calamities like flood, droughts and cyclones. Whether the Congress or the BJP government at the centre, the state of Tamil Nadu has received a step motherly treatment. It is not new, " said Palaniswami while addressing the functionaries at the party' general and executive council meeting at Vanagaram.

He listed out the DMK and the AIADMK governments' demands for relief assistance that were never matched by the Centre.

The AIADMK regime in 2016-2017 sought Rs 39,575 crore as drought relief, but the BJP government sanctioned only Rs 1,848 crore. When the Vardah cyclone hit the state, the state government requested the BJP government to sanction Rs 22,573 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund, but it sanctioned a meagre amount of Rs 276 crore.

"It is not new. Without waiting for the Centre's response, the previous AIADMK regime extended the relief assistance with available resources in the state, " he said and hit out at the DMK government to stop "politicising" the natural calamity and try to escape from its duty by blaming the BJP government. Meanwhile, the Centre should realise the loss and suffering of the people and sanction sufficient funds. "It is the duty of the Centre to help the state adequately, " he emphasised.

Taking a dig at state sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's jibe that the NDRF is not their (central ministers) 'father's money', the LoP said that state minister's remark was "uncivilised" and it would not do any good for the people of the state. He also dubbed the DMK MP T R Baalu's demand for cyclone Michaung relief amount in Parliament as a staged drama for their political gain.

Coming down heavily on the DMK government, he questioned the need for Rs 82 crore pen memorial for former CM and grandfather of Udhayanidhi Stalin and the Rs 42 crore for the Formula 4 night race in Chennai and wondered, "Where does this money come from and this is the right time to do?"

Earlier, the general council passed 23 resolutions, criticising the arch-rival for the prevailing law and order issues, alleging poor handling of the cyclone Michaung and failing to ensure safety of people in four southern districts that face the wrath of unprecedented rain, NEET row, Mullaperiyar and inter-state water dispute. The party has also passed a resolution condemning the breach of security in Parliament and urging the Centre to ensure safety of parliamentarians. EPS moved a special resolution to celebrate the centenary celebration of party founder M G Ramachandran's wife Janaki.