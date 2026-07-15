Centre grants 6-month extension to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary

According to the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Sai Kumar will continue as Chief Secretary from September 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027.

The order has been communicated to the Additional Chief Secretary, Public Department.

The TVK-led government had sought the extension for Sai Kumar, a 1990-batch IAS officer, citing administrative requirements, including preparations for the ensuing Northeast monsoon and the State Budget session.