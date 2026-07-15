Centre grants 6-month extension to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary

CHENNAI: The Union government has approved the Tamil Nadu government's proposal to extend the tenure of Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar by six months beyond his scheduled date of superannuation on August 31.
According to the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Sai Kumar will continue as Chief Secretary from September 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027.
The order has been communicated to the Additional Chief Secretary, Public Department.
The TVK-led government had sought the extension for Sai Kumar, a 1990-batch IAS officer, citing administrative requirements, including preparations for the ensuing Northeast monsoon and the State Budget session.
Sai Kumar was appointed as Chief Secretary by the Election Commission of India during the Assembly elections, replacing N Muruganandam, who was transferred as Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management.
During his career, Sai Kumar had held several key positions in the State administration. He had served as District Collector of Dharmapuri and Virudhunagar, Secretary to the Public Works Department, and Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB).
During the AIADMK regime, he also served as Secretary-I in the Chief Minister's Office under then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
With the Centre approving the extension, Sai Kumar will continue to head the State bureaucracy for another six months, overseeing key administrative priorities of the Tamil Nadu government.