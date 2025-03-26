Centre giving step-motherly treatment to Tamil Nadu, other progressive states: DMK MP Siva

NEW DELHI: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Wednesday accused the Centre of undermining the "spirit of cooperative federalism" through curtailed allocations of funds to Tamil Nadu.

Siva in the Rajya Sabha said the state has been facing step-motherly treatment over the years, and claimed that it got inadequate disaster relief, faced dilution of tax devolution, and suffered under disproportionate project sanctions.

He said that twin cyclones, Fengal and Michaung, and the unprecedented floods due to torrential rainfall in the southern parts of Tamil Nadu caused massive damage, yet the Union released only Rs 267 crore against a demand of Rs 37,906 crore.

"This is a very meagre amount as compared to the demand. The gross inadequacy disregards not only the magnitude of the devastation but also the strain on the state," Siva said.

Talking about the delay in the Madurai and Coimbatore metro rail project, he said the continued bureaucratic delays and scrutiny at multiple levels reflect a pattern of neglect that stalls the state's development.

"Tamil Nadu's population is only 6.9 per cent (of the country), whereas it contributes 9 per cent to the GDP," Siva said.

The lawmaker also raised the issue of the reduction in the share of central taxes allocated to states and urged the Centre to issue equitable disaster relief and revise the tax devaluation.

He demanded that the structural inequalities be addressed, as they continue to penalise Tamil Nadu and other progressive states.

"Promoting equitable fiscal policy across the country is not just a Constitutional mandate but a necessity for India's balanced development," Siva said.