Centre for foreign study cheats Thanjavur aspirant of Rs 33 lakh; owner among five booked

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police registered a case on Friday against five individuals, including a study abroad counselling centre owner, for allegedly defrauding a student aspirant of Rs 33.27 lakh by promising higher education abroad using fake supporting documents.
Snehan, a resident of Pillayarpatti in Thanjavur, had approached a counselling centre for study abroad functioning near the New Bus Stand to pursue higher education in a foreign university.
The centre received an educational loan to the tune of Rs 28.27 lakh and a visa processing fee of Rs 5 lakh from the student and sent him to a university in London last year.
Upon submission of documents, the university found that Snehan had attached a fake certificate claiming to be studying in England as a supporting document for pursuing higher education. Subsequently, the university deported Snehan to India.
On reaching Thanjavur, Snehan approached the counselling centre that arranged his higher education and demanded his money back. The centre administration repaid an amount of Rs 9.13 lakh and refused to pay back the remaining amount.
Frustrated over this, Snehan lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Medical College Police Station, which registered a case and conducted an investigation. The police found that the centre had similarly sent other aspirants to foreign universities using fake documents. Subsequently, the police seized blank cheque leaves, seals, SIM cards and other documents from the centre.
Further investigation revealed that the centre had also cheated around 50 such aspirants from Coimbatore, Madurai, Namakkal and Karaikudi. On Friday, police registered a case against five persons, including the centre owner Natarajan. Further investigations are on.