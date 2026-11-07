Centre for foreign study cheats Thanjavur aspirant of Rs 33 lakh; owner among five booked

Snehan, a resident of Pillayarpatti in Thanjavur, had approached a counselling centre for study abroad functioning near the New Bus Stand to pursue higher education in a foreign university.

The centre received an educational loan to the tune of Rs 28.27 lakh and a visa processing fee of Rs 5 lakh from the student and sent him to a university in London last year.

Upon submission of documents, the university found that Snehan had attached a fake certificate claiming to be studying in England as a supporting document for pursuing higher education. Subsequently, the university deported Snehan to India.