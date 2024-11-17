Centre extends crop insurance scheme enrollment cut-off date to November 30

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Sunday extended the cut-off date for farmers in Tamil Nadu to enroll in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to November 30.

According to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the cut-off date for enrolment of Paddy II (special season) across certain districts under PMFGY for Rabi 2024-25 season, has been extended to November 30.

This decision was made to support farmers who were impacted by the delayed North-East Monsoon and poor reservoir storage, which affected sowing and resulted in low enrollment, Kanna R Sharma, additional commissioner (crop insurance) of GoI informed in a letter to the Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary, GoTN.

The Centre also urged the State government to take utmost care in eliminating moral hazard and anti-selection of risk during the extended period, in compliance with the provisions of the operational guidelines.

Further, the Centre asked the State to communicate this to all concerned channels of enrollment to ensure coverage of the maximum number of eligible farmers.

The PMFBY is a crucial scheme that provides financial security to farmers in case of crop failure or damage.

By extending the cut-off date, the government aims to ensure that more farmers can benefit from the scheme.

The extension was requested by the state government on November 14 and was approved by the Centre on November 17 after the implementing insurance companies consented to it.