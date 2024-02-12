Centre continuously betraying State: Kani

COIMBATORE: DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on Sunday said a government that respects the sentiments of people should be formed at the Centre.

Kanimozhi who heads the DMK’s poll panel, said in Salem that the Central government is continuously betraying Tamil Nadu.

“It has refused to provide the flood relief fund and failed to resolve GST issues. The BJP government does not take the nation towards the path of growth. Hence, a government that keeps people united and respects their sentiments should be formed at the Centre,” she said.

Untouchability wall razed down

In Tirupur, a portion of an ‘untouchability’ wall was razed down by the revenue department following the intervention of Kanimozhi at a village near Avinashi on Saturday.