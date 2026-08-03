Centre blocks Tamil Nadu ryots’ Delhi march: United Farmers’ Association

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association state general secretary Sami Natarajan on Sunday condemned the detention of farmers travelling to Delhi to stage a protest against Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project.
As part of protests against Karnataka, farmers led by United Farmers’ Association president Sankarayya and others were travelling by train from Chennai to Delhi to stage a demonstration. Sami Natarajan alleged that they were deboarded from the train and detained by police at Nagpur on Sunday.
The Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association strongly condemned the detention and urged the Union government to immediately release the farmers and make necessary arrangements to enable them to continue their journey to Delhi. The association said the detention amounted to a denial of the democratic right to protest guaranteed by the Constitution.
Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the action, calling it undemocratic.