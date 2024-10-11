Centre bans Hizb-ut-Tahrir, 17 months after crackdown in Chennai

NEW DELHI: Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), a global pan-Islamic group set up in Jerusalem in 1953 that allegedly aims to establish an Islamic state and caliphate globally through jihad and terrorist activities, was declared a banned organisation by the Centre on Thursday.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations like ISIS and raising funds for terror activities.

The HuT is promoting terrorism by using various social media platforms and secure apps, and by conducting 'Dawah' meetings to encourage gullible youth to indulge in acts of terrorism.

The organisation which maintains a very low profile came to public attention after the Central Crime Branch of the Chennai city police registered a case on May 21 against a city-based man, his father and brother, and arrested them.

Later, more people were nabbed by the police. It was the DT Next that first reported about the organisation and the police crackdown.

Later, the National Investigation Agency took over the case due to the significance and ramifications of the matter.