Centre attempting to disrupt TN edu system: Veeramani

COIMBATORE: Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president K Veeramani attacked the central government on Wednesday for attempting to disrupt Tamil Nadu’s education system.

Addressing the media in Erode, Veeramani said the centre introduced the system of public examination for classes 5, 8, 9, and 10 during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were in distress.

“Now it has dropped all pass for classes five and eight students. It is attempting to disrupt the state’s system of education and enforce the plans of RSS,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu shows the way for other states with its specialized system of education.

Earlier, Veeramani visited the family of Congress leader EVKS Elangovan in Erode to condole his death.